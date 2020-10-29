Jay DeMarcus’ father has died: "I lost my musical hero"

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra

Jay DeMarcus’ father Stanley Wayne DeMarcus has passed away.

The Rascal Flatts star turned to social media today to share the news that his father passed away this morning.

In a tribute post on Twitter, Jay calls the man affectionately known as “Wayno” his “musical hero” and attributes his father, who was at one time an aspiring musician, for teaching him how to play.

“He impacted everyone around him, and he was bigger than life to me. I could never explain in just a few words how important the musical bond was that we shared-it meant everything to me,” Jay writes alongside a collage of generation-spanning photos including one of the father and son when Jay was a teen and another of Stanley with Jay and his children, nine-year-old Madeline and eight-year-old Dylan.

“He taught me how to play, pushed me to be the best I could be, and I could not be more grateful for the time spent with him on the stage, and off,” the CMA Award winner continues. “Rest In Peace my precious Dad, I was always proud to be called your son, and I will miss you forever.”

Though he goes by Jay, the singer’s full name is Stanley Wayne DeMarcus, Jr. in honor of his father.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.