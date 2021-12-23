Jason Aldean’s youngest daughter shows off her Christmas spirit with a rendition of “Jingle Bells”

ABC

Jason Aldean’s used to performing in sold-out stadiums, but he recently got a front-row seat at an intimate house show for a very special up-and-coming artist: His two-year-old daughter, Navy.

The singer’s wife, Brittany, posted the adorable video clip to social media this week, showing Navy treating her off-camera parents to her own spirited rendition of “Jingle Bells.” Both Jason and Brittany show their appreciation with cheers and applause at the end of the performance.

Navy is the couple’s youngest child, along with older brother Memphis. Jason also has two teenaged daughters from a previous marriage.

The younger kids have made appearances on tour with Jason recently — and four-year-old Memphis has even come out onstage to say hi to the crowd — but Jason recently joked that Navy’s still pretty “oblivious” to what her famous dad does for a living.

Still, when she posted the video, Brittany noted the family resemblance, writing “Sings like her daddy” in the caption of the post.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.