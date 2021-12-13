Jason Aldean’s two young kids are starting to figure out what he does for a living, kind of

ABC

When Jason Aldean goes out on tour, he often brings his family along. The singer’s wife, Brittany frequently shares snapshots from the road, hanging out behind the scenes with their two young children: four-year-old Memphis and two-year-old Navy.

Though the kids are still a little young to fully understand their famous dad’s career, Jason says that they’re starting to get an idea.

“They come out on the road and see, like, my picture on the side of trucks or whatever, they kind of point to it,” the singer explains, adding that Memphis, as the older of the two, has more of an understanding of what his dad does for a living.

“Memphis is getting to an age where he wants to go out onstage and watch for a little bit. So he’ll go out and watch. And he’s usually good for about four songs, and then he’s like, ‘alright.’ He starts running around and he’s hard to handle at that point,” Jason continues.

And while Navy’s always happy to join in on the fun, she’s not quite aware of what it all means.

“She’s completely oblivious. She doesn’t know what’s going on,” the singer adds. “She just likes to do whatever [Memphis is] doing.”

An on-stage appearance from one of Jason’s adorable toddlers is always a crowd-pleaser at his shows, and as the kids continue to get older, they might make more cameos.

Memphis is already starting to enjoy time onstage: Over the summer, Brittany shared a clip of an adorably shy Memphis joining his dad, much to the delight of the packed audience.

