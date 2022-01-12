Jason Aldean teases new single, “Trouble with a Heartbreak,” off his ‘Georgia’ album

ABC

Jason Aldean’s continuing the rollout of his upcoming Georgia project with a new single, “Trouble with a Heartbreak.”

He shared the news on Twitter, explaining that the song will be out this Friday, January 14. It’s the second on the track list of Georgia, which will be out in full on April 22. He’s already shared a couple of songs off the album, including “Whiskey Me Away” and a tender tribute to his mom, “Your Mama.”

Georgia is the second half of Jason’s double album, which he began releasing in November with the first half of the project, Macon. Together, the full collection is his tenth studio album.

Both Macon and Georgia follow a format that’s new for the country star: In addition to a collection of new studio tracks, each half of the double album features a handful of live versions of some of his greatest hits. The live songs on Georgia include “Any Ol’ Barstool,” “Rearview Town,” “Burnin’ it Down” and more.

My new single “Trouble With A Heartbreak” will be out THIS Friday, 1/14! RSVP to get notified as soon as it’s available here: https://t.co/t3vrvaJoWl. — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) January 12, 2022

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.