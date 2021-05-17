Jason Aldean sets dates for 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jason Aldean is poised to “Saddle” up this summer.

The ACM Artist of the Decade will embark on the Back in the Saddle Tour this summer, beginning on August 5 in Virginia Beach and wrapping up on October 30 in Tampa, Florida.

Along the way, Jason will perform at a series of arenas and amphitheaters across the country, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Sacramento and the Denver Nuggets’ Ball Arena in Colorado. Lainey Wilson, Hardy and Dee Jay Silver will open throughout the trek.

Jason made the announcement during his two-night show at The Bonnaroo Farm in Tennessee over the weekend.

“It’s been emotional being back onstage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend. It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it,” Jason says in a statement. “Being on the road makes all of us, the band, the crew, and me, happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Jason’s website for a full list of dates.

