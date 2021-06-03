Jason Aldean, reality star? The singer shuts down rumors

ABC/Eric McCandless

No, Jason Aldean and his family aren’t planning to join the cast of a reality show anytime soon. But the singer says it almost happened.

During a recent radio interview, Jason clarifies some rumors of a country music reality television show in the works, that would potentially star himself along with his wife, Brittany, and their two young children, Memphis and Navy.

“To be honest, we talked to them about it. They were interested in having us on the show,” Jason admits. “And I think Britt and I just kind of talked, and for us personally, it wasn’t the right kind of thing. And our life is pretty good.”

Plus, he adds, their family just didn’t want to deal with the extra complications that come along with being reality TV stars.

“I feel like a lot of times those shows are full of drama, and things that I didn’t really want to bring into our life. And also, just [having] people in our house all the time,” he points out, adding that they still might make an appearance or two on any shows that come about, because their country music friends have already signed on.

“But the nice thing is we can always leave and go back home and get away from it when we want to, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds,” Jason concludes.

Jason will have plenty of opportunity to get back out in front of his fans: He recently announced his Back in the Saddle Tour, which kicks off in August.

