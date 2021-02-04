Jason Aldean celebrates “this lil nugget” as his youngest daughter Navy turns 2 years old

ABC

The youngest member of Jason Aldean’s family, his daughter Navy, turned two on Thursday, and the country star posted a montage of photos to social media to celebrate the occasion.

“Hard to believe this lil nugget is 2 years old today,” Jason wrote. “ “I wish all kids could be this sweet and loving. She is a special little girl! Happy bday Navy baby. We love u so much.”



A series of snaps show a glimpse into little Navy’s personality, including one hilarious picture of the young girl with her hair standing up from static electricity. Jason wasn’t the only one to post a birthday tribute to his daughter: Brittany Aldean, the singer’s wife, shared video footage of the family waking up Navy by singing “Happy Birthday.”

In the clip, both Jason and Brittany sing to Navy as she’s waking up in her crib, and at the end of the song, Jason removes the pacifier from her mouth. “No,” Navy sleepily comments.

“Yeah! Today’s your birthday!” Jason responds. “You’re two! That’s so cool!”



In addition to Navy, Jason and his wife share a son, Memphis, who turned three years old in December. Jason also has two teenage daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from a previous marriage.

