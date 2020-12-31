Jason Aldean and his “boo thang” are beach-bound for New Year’s Eve

ABC/Image Group LA

The weather’s chilly and gray in Nashville, so Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are making a tropical getaway to ring in the new year.



The “Got What I Got” star posted a video to social media this week of himself and Brittany lounging on a beach. “Happy new year,” he tells his wife from behind the camera lens.

“Happy new year!” she replies with a chuckle, as Jason pans the camera across the beach, ocean waves breaking in the distance.



“Spending New Year’s on the beach this year with my boo thang,” Jason captioned his post.



The superstar couple’s two children, three-year-old Memphis and one-year-old Navy, aren’t in the shot, though they’re probably not far away. The Aldeans have made no secret of their love of family vacations over the past couple of years, posting plenty of snapshots of the whole gang relaxing and having fun together. In fact, Jason used home video footage of his wife and kids to make his music video for “Got What I Got.”



When he returns home in 2021, Jason’s likely going to be gearing up for a busy year ahead. He shared back in October that he’s already planning his tenth studio album.

By Carena Liptak

