Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley join ‘The Voice’ as Battle Round advisors

Trae Patton/NBC / Greg Gayne/NBC

The Voice just got a whole lot of country star power: Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean have been selected as Battle Round advisors for season 21.

Dierks will advise Blake Shelton‘s team while Jason will mentor the contestants on Kelly Clarkson‘s team.

“Everybody is really different, and really great in their own way,” Jason remarks to Entertainment Tonight about the powerhouse singer’s team members. “I think as young artists, it’s one of those things where there’s a lot of stuff they’re doing for the first time, there’s a lot of things that they are not sure of,” he says. “You can have all the talent in the world, but having that confidence and things like that to go out and know how to use that talent, I think is the tricky part.”

This isn’t the first time Jason and Kelly have worked together. The two teamed up for the hit duet “Don’t You Wanna Stay” that topped the country charts and was named Musical Event of the Year at the 2011 CMA Awards.

Longtime friends and colleagues, Dierks describes Blake as a “great mentor.” “He’s been doing it for a while and I learned a lot from how to help people get better,” he said during an interview with Access.

“Dierks knows when to hold them and I know when to fold them,” quipped Blake.

Camila Cabello and Kristin Chenoweth also join as Battle Round advisors for coaches John Legendand Ariana Grande, respectively.

The new season of The Voice premieres on September 20 on NBC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.