Jameson Rodgers to headline Cold Beer Calling My Name Tour

Matthew Berinato

Jameson Rodgers has a cold beer calling his name on the road.

Next month, Jameson will embark on his headlining Cold Beer Calling My Name Tour, a 27-date trek launching on August 6 in Ohio. The tour marks his first headlining show in New York City with a performance at Bowery Ballroom on October 13.

Along the way, he’ll make stops at the historic Georgia Theatre in Athens, The Blue Note in Columbia, Missouri, Mohegan Sun Wolf Den in Connecticut and more. The tour concludes just before Christmas with a two-night run at famed Nashville club, Exit/In, on December 16 and 17.

Brandon Lay, Jordan Rowe, Drew Parker, Drew Green, Hunter Phelps and singer-songwriter Sarah Allison Turner, who’s also Jameson’s fiancé, will serve as opening acts.

“I’ve waited 11 years to have a tour of my own like this one. Having my fiancé and some of my best friends opening the shows make it so much sweeter. This will be one to remember,” Jameson shares in a statement.

The Cold Beer Calling My Name tour is named after Jameson’s current top-15 single, featuring Luke Combs. Tickets go on sale Friday. Visit Jameson’s website for a full list of dates.

