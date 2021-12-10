Jake Owen offers $5,000 reward for info on the “punk” who vandalized his business

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jake Owen has offered to “personally pay” for information regarding the man who vandalized his Good Company Entertainment’s building in west Nashville. According to a social media update from the singer, he’s offering a $5,000 reward.

“Y’all, I need your help,” Jake wrote earlier this week on his Instagram stories. “An individual last night decided to vandalize our [building] for no reason other than he’s a punk. I have all the video footage and even a silly little drawing on our wall that came from his small little non creative peanut sized brain.”

The “Made for You” star then posted photos of the drawing — along with the commentary, “So basically he has the IQ of a 3rd grader” — and security footage showing the vandal’s face.

Jake’s latest release is “Best Thing Since Backroads”; he also appears on Hardy’s just-released Hixtape: Vol. 2, a massive collaboration album featuring 33 artists.

Co-founded by Jake and his manager Keith Gale, Good Company Entertainment also manages Larry Fleet, Daves Highway and Angie K.

