Jake Owen and friends pay tribute to a country great on “Jonesin’,” off Hardy’s ‘Hixtape Vol. 2’

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Jake Owen, Ronnie Dunn and Texas-based singer Jake Worthington take the wheel on “Jonesin’,” the newest release off of the Hardy-curated Hixtape Vol. 2.

The track — which Florida Georgia Line band mate Brian Kelley co-wrote with Nashville hitmakers Ernest K. Smith and Corey Crowder — is a feel-good ode to a couple of the titans of the country genre.

“Well, I’m jonesin’ for some Jones / I’m hankerin’ for some Hank / And I’mma two-step across the dance floor / With a little lightning in my drink,” the trio sing in the chorus. “And I’m out here for a good time / Yeah, I’m trying to find some love / Gonna keep this tractor rolling / ‘Til they kick me out the country club…”

Of course, those lyrics are clever tips of the hat to songs from the Possum himself, George Jones, with another honorable mention for another country great, Hank Williams.

“Jonesin’” is the latest release off of Hixtape Vol. 2, which drops in full this December. A collaborations project also featuring the likes of Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley and many more, the Hixtape is a follow-up to Hardy’s 2019 duets project, Hixtape Vol 1.

Speaking of Hardy, he’s got plans to make his late-night TV debut next month. He’ll make a stop on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he’ll perform his current single, “Give Heaven Some Hell.” That spot is set for November 8, just a few days after the 2021 CMA Awards, where Hardy’s nominated for New Artist of the Year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.