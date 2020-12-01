Jake Owen and Erica Hartlein are engaged

ABC

Jake Owen is an engaged man.

The “Down to the Honky Tonk” singer proposed to now-fiancée Erica Hartlein, sharing the evidence on his Instagram Stories Monday night.

In the photos, Erica is seen flashing her glistening diamond ring to the camera while holding the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Paris. Erica beams while Jake wears an elated expression on his face.

The hitmaker shared another photo showing off his right knee covered in dirt after kneeling to pop the question, captioning the photo “Dat durrrrty knee.”

The couple began dating in 2017 and welcomed Paris in 2019. Jake was married to Lacey Buchanan from 2012-2015; they share eight-year-old daughter, Olive.

Jake’s fiancée and daughters star in the video for his latest single, “Made for You,” which follows his number-one hit, “Homemade.”

By Cillea Houghton

