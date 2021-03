Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is putting the first-ever tweet up for sale to the highest bidder. The tweet up for grabs is Dorsey’s first tweet from 2006, which says “just setting up my twttr.” Last week, Dorsey announced that the tweet would be for sale on a platform called “Valuables” as a digital collector’s item autographed by the creator. Bidding has reached up to two-point-five million dollars, with Bridge Oracle’s CEO leading the pack.