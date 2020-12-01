"It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" for Gabby Barrett when she sees eggnog

Robby Klein

From Gabby Barrett‘s perspective, the Christmas season has arrived when she sees cartons of eggnog filling grocery store aisles.

The American Idol season 16 finalist admits that during her frequent trips to the supermarket, she knows the holiday season is in full swing by the sight of the creamy beverage.

“When I see eggnog, that’s what does it for me every single time, because I go grocery shopping so often that when you see the eggnog all stacked up [then you know it’s Christmas],” Gabby says.

But the singer admits that she’s never been a fan of the seasonal drink, unlike her husband and fellow AI contestant Cade Foehner. However, Gabby is open to the idea of it becoming a potential new pregnancy craving.

“Where do I stand on eggnog, I don’t like it. Sadly, I don’t. My husband loves it. I don’t like it,” she shares. “I remember not liking it at a young age. Maybe I need to try it again now that I’m pregnant because I might end up liking it. So we’ll see.”

Gabby and Cade are expecting their first child, a girl, early next year.

In the meantime, Gabby has been dominating the charts with the remix of her hit “I Hope,” featuring Charlie Puth, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Adult Top 40 chart. The original version of the song also hit number one on the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts.

To get in the holiday spirit, Gabby has released a rendition of “The First Noel.”

