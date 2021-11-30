“Itâ€™s all happening!” Carrie Underwood tours ï»¿’Reflection’ ï»¿residency theatre in Las Vegas

ABC

Carrie UnderwoodÂ has gotten a look atÂ her new musical home in Las Vegas, and she’s offering fans a backstage tour.Â

In a video posted onÂ Instagram, the superstar offers an inside look as she toursÂ The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas where her show,Â Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, will set up shop for the next several months. The clip shows Carrie clapping from her seat in the audience and looking in awe around the venue.Â

Fans also get to see her wardrobe, with teaser shots of some of her costumes, including several sparkling gold numbers and a red dress with colorful bead work.

We also see the Grammy winnerÂ rehearsing in studio with her backup dancers, the video ending with a shot of a baseball bat hitting the front of a truck, likely in reference to her hit “Before He Cheats,” and smoke filling the frame.

“Finally got to see the theater at @resortsworldlv for the first time this past week, and all the teamâ€™s hard work in action! Itâ€™s all happening!” the hit singer writes.Â

Carrie has also been sharing rehearsal footage on her socials, where she can be seen playing guitar and belting out powerhouse notes. Â

The show opens on December 1, with dates continuing throughout the month.Â ReflectionÂ resumesÂ in March and April 2022.

Copyright Â© 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.