The meat delivery service Rastelli’s is selling “round hot dogs.” The Internet is FASCINATED by it. It even caught the attention of a hot dog expert named Eric Mittenthal, who’s the president of the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council. He dismissed the round hot dogs as glorified bologna, and called them, quote, “a wonderful sales creation.” Their dogs are also smoked with a special blend of woods, before being finished in an oven. They sell eight for $18.00, but are currently out of stock.