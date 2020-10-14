Instruments from Loretta Lynn, Randy Travis will be played during Country Music Hall of Fame fundraiser

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert and more will perform on instruments from generations of country icons during the Country Music Hall of Fame’s upcoming fundraiser, BIG NIGHT (At the Museum).

The museum, which was closed to the public for almost six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will host the virtual fundraiser later this month, which will see several artists playing the instruments of the legends that came before them.

Kane will honor one of his musical heroes, Travis, by performing one of his hits on his Gibson guitar, while Miranda is set to play the late John Prine‘s custom-made David Russell Young guitar.

Stepping back in time, Carlene Carter, granddaughter of Maybelle Carter, will play her grandmother’s Gibson guitar that dates back to 1928.

Meanwhile, Ashley will pay homage to trailblazer Loretta Lynn with a performance on the latter’s 1956 Gibson J-50 guitar, with Tim McGraw playing a tune on Keith Whitley’s C.W. Parsons acoustic guitar.

Also joining the lineup are Brad Paisley and Dan Tyminski, who will show off their signature guitar skills in a collaborative performance, Brad using Don Rich’s 1964 Fender Telecaster and Dan on Buck Owen‘s famed red, white and blue acoustic guitar.

Additionally, Reba McEntire will pay tribute to Patsy Cline during BIG NIGHT (At the Museum) when it streams on the CMHOF YouTube channel on October 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.