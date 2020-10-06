Ingrid Andress, Travis Denning & more to perform on CMT Awards’ breakout stage

CMT

Several of Nashville’s breakout stars will get a chance to stand in the spotlight at the 2020 CMT Awards.

CMT has announced the lineup for the Ram Trucks Side Stage that will feature performances by Mickey Guyton, Ingrid Andress, Travis Denning, Hardy, Riley Green and Caylee Hammack.

Each artist will perform their current singles, with Travis offering his #1 hit “After a Few” while Hardy serves up “One Beer.”

All the while, Ingrid will be “Lady Like” as Caylee proclaims “Just Friends,” with Mickey professing “Heaven Down Here” and Riley driving home “If It Wasn’t for Trucks.”

The newcomers join a vast roster of their peers including Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and more who will also perform during the ceremony.

Ingrid, Travis, Riley and Caylee are among the first-time nominees who are all up for Breakthrough Video of the Year, alongside Gabby Barrett and Blanco Brown.

The CMT Awards air on October 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.