Ingrid Andress to make "Lady Like" debut on ‘Ellen’

Ingrid Andress is making her Ellen debut next week.

The singer will perform her current single “Lady Like,” the title track of her debut album, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 25.

“‘Lady Like’ is one of the most personal songs I have ever written,” Ingrid describes. “To me, being ladylike is about courage, strength, compassion, leadership and love. I encourage each and every one of you to find out what it means to you too, because at the end of the day, I believe we could all stand to be a little more ladylike.”

Additionally, Ingrid ties with Miranda Lambert as the most-nominated country artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards, scoring nods for Best Country Album, Best Country Song for her chart-topping debut hit “More Hearts Than Mine” and is the only country act in the all-genre category of Best New Artist.

The Ellen show airs weekdays in syndication.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.