Ingrid Andress drops “sad bop” “Wishful Drinking” with Sam Hunt

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt are “Wishful Drinking” in their new collaboration.

The pop-leaning song finds Ingrid taking lead on the first verse, longing for a lost love over a glass of something strong. Sam takes on the second verse, echoing Ingrid’s sentiment of “when I’m a couple in I get optimistic/Like me and you are realistic.”

The “Wishful Drinking” video was released in conjunction with the track. Filmed at the Flamingo Cocktail Club in Nashville, the 70s-inspired clip finds the two singing alone at opposite ends of the venue before uniting on stage.

“The sad bop you’ve wanted all summer is finally outttt! @SamHuntMusic you make everything sound better tbh thank u for being my first collab ever on a song,” Ingrid declareda on Instagram. “’Wishful Drinking’ out now for all you sad/happy hunnies out there.”

“I heard Ingrid’s music a while back and knew right away she was a very talented singer and songwriter. When the opportunity came along to be a part of this song with her I was all in,” Sam wrote on Twitter.

Ingrid will launch her headlining The Feeling Things Tour in the fall. She’ll also serve as an opening act on Dan + Shay‘s The (Arena) Tour, beginning in September.

