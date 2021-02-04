Ingrid Andress brings “Lady Like” to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next week

ABC

In the midst of a TV-appearance hot streak that included an appearance on Ellen and another on The Late Late Show with James Cordon last month, Ingrid Andress is heading for yet another late-night performance.

She’ll stop by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform her current single and the title track of her debut album, “Lady Like.” Ingrid’s performance is set for next Tuesday at 11:35 PM ET on CBS.

“Lady Like” follows “More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid’s breakout hit, which landed her her first chart-topping song on country radio last year.



Even amid a turbulent year, Ingrid found massive career success in 2020, emerging from a noted songwriter into an acclaimed performing artist in her own right. She’s showing no signs of slowing down in 2021: Ingrid’s up for three Grammy Awards at the upcoming March ceremony, and she’s even got a nomination in the all-genre Best New Artist category.

Aside from that, the singer is also nominated for Best Country Album and Best Country Song, putting her in a tie with Miranda Lambert as the most-nominated country artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards.



