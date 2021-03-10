Ingrid Andress breaks through gender stereotypes in elegant "Lady Like" video

Lauren Dunn

Ingrid Andress shows what it means to be “Lady Like” in the video for her latest single.

Directed by Lauren Dunn, the video takes an artistic approach, as it shows Ingrid breaking through gender stereotypes in eclectic, yet subtle ways.

Surrounded by trees and greenery throughout the video, the singer is shown stomping on eggshells in a pair of snakeskin boots, and putting out a a cigarette into the center of a three-layer strawberry shortcake.

Burning a bra and dropping a freshly made pie that shatters as it hits the ground are some of the other visuals that get the song’s message across, while Ingrid is flanked by dancers who also help bring the song to life through their elegant movements.

“Lady Like” is Ingrid’s current single from her Grammy-nominated debut album of the same name. In addition to earning a nod for Best Country album at Sunday’s Grammys, Ingrid is also up for Best Country Song, for her chart-topping hit “More Hearts Than Mine,” and for the prestigious all-genre Best New Artist award.

By Cillea Houghton

