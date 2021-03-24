Ingrid Andress 2.0: How her move from Colorado to Tennessee inspired the ironic "Lady Like"

Lauren Dunn

Sure, Ingrid Andress is the sweet girl who worried about her family getting too attached to her boyfriend in her chart-topping “More Hearts Than Mine.” But if you want to get to know the Best New Artist Grammy nominee better, just check out her current hit, “Lady Like.”

“It sums up who I am as a person,” she tells ABC Audio. “After you listen to it once you’re like, ‘Okay, I know who that girl is.'”

“And I feel like it’s a message,” Ingrid continues, “that not just [a] woman, but everybody should be reminded [of]… just owning who you are and not having to apologize for not fitting into a certain kind of stereotype is okay. And in fact, you SHOULD be your own thing, because that is what makes us all human beings.”

It was the culture shock Ingrid experienced after relocating from her native Colorado to Nashville that inspired the title track of her debut album. Ingrid couldn’t quite understand some of the expectations men often put on women in the Deep South.

“‘Lady Like’ kind of summed up my feelings of like, you know, moving to Nashville, and I just wanted to empower everybody to just own who they are,” she reflects.

“Because when I moved to Nashville, I was like, ‘Oh, what does ladylike mean?’ Like, ‘Why are my guy friends giving me crap for, like, not doing certain things?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, okay, this is happening. Got it,'” she adds.

In October, Ingrid released the Deluxe edition of Lady Like, which adds three new songs, as well as a version of “More Hearts Than Mine” that features Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman. It also includes Ingrid’s take on “Boys,” the pop hit she wrote for Charli XCX.

