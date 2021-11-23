“I’m speechless”: Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton & more react to Grammy nominations

ABC

Country stars’ reactions to their Grammy nominations Tuesday were short, but sweet.

Among those who turned to social media to share their excitement was Jimmie Allen, who scored a nomination in the all-genre Best New Artist category. The hitmaker didn’t use words to express his gratitude, but rather a series of emojis, posting the crying face, prayer hands and mind blown emojis on his Instagram stories alongside the announcement.

“Holy sh**!” Mickey Guyton exclaimed on Twitter in response to her three nominations for her debut album, Remember Her Name,which is up for Best Country Album. The title track earned Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance nods.

Mickey also gave a shout-out to her co-writer, Victoria Banks. “Love you!” she wrote in response to Victoria’s video celebrating the news.

Meanwhile, Walker Hayes was “speechless” over his first-time nomination, his wildly popular hit “Fancy Like” scoring a nod for Best Country Song.

Walker found out about his nominations while surrounded by his team, sharing the celebration in a TikTok video. “Are y’all excited? We’re nominated for a Grammy!” he shouts, laughing with excitement. “This is unbelievable.”

“I’m speechless. So so so grateful,” he adds in the caption.

Additionally, Ryan Hurd, who is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside wife Maren Morris for their #1 duet, “Chasing After You,” simply shared “GRAMMY NOMINATED” accompanied by several prayer hands emojis.

Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are among the other country artists nominated at the 64th annual ceremony, airing live on January 31 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.