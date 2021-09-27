“I’ll be back soon”: Ashley McBryde offers update following horse riding accident

Daniel Meigs

Ashley McBryde is providing more insight into her horseback riding accident last week that landed her in the hospital.

In a note posted to Facebook over the weekend, the singer shared that she and some friends went for a horseback ride in Montana hours before her scheduled show at The Wilma on Wednesday. Ashley says she was at first enjoying a smooth ride on a young female horse named Jenny. But on the way back to the barn, something spooked the horse, and Ashley’s foot had slipped out of the stirrup and wasn’t able to correct it in time.

“We passed the ranch owner to whom I yelled, ‘I lost the stirrup I may go over,’ and I did. Jenny wasn’t trying to throw me at all. But she was moving faster than I could stay on with one stirrup and a loss of center balance,” she explains.

Ashley says that when she hit the ground, she thought she’d only struck her shoulder. But during a trip to the ER, the scans showed that she had a “pretty harsh” concussion and had to have her scalp stitched.

“You know me, I wouldn’t postpone a show for bumps and bruises. But at the moment, I am not able to walk without assistance. We are in contact with my doctors and following everything they say seriously,” she continues. “And as soon as I am able to walk across a stage again, that is exactly where you’ll find me. Y’all take care of yourselves. I’ll be back soon.”

Ashley postponed two of her shows last week due to the accident. She’s in the midst of her headlining This Town Talks Tour and will open for Luke Combs on his What You See is What You Get Tour.

