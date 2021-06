The program features $7 million in cash prizes for winners chosen from the pool of vaccinated adults in the state. The individual prizes range from $100,000 all the way up to $1 million. It also offers $3 million in scholarships, including individual scholarships worth up to $150,000.

The first drawing will be held on July 8, and will feature one of the $1 million prizes and three $150,000 scholarships. There are no sign-ups or forms to fill out, so if you are vaccinated, you are entered.