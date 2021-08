IKEA is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its loyalty program by giving away thousands of scented candles that smell like MEATBALLS. They’re supposed to smell exactly like the Swedish meatballs from their food court that everyone loves. Just under 2,000 people will win the candles. And another 1,000 will win gift boxes that have the candle and a bunch of other stuff. You have to sign up for their free “IKEA Family” loyalty program to enter. The contest runs through August 22nd.