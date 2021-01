Dr. Susan Yanovski is a co-director at the government’s Office of Obesity Research. And if you constantly crave chocolate, she says you might not be getting enough of one specific mineral in your diet. MAGNESIUM.

A little bit of dark chocolate is okay, but it’s loaded with calories. So it’s better to get that extra magnesium in other ways. Some healthier foods that are packed with it include fish, nuts, seeds, beans, avocados, brown rice, and dark leafy greens like spinach.