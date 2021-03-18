“If You Change Your Mind”: Hunter Hayes takes cues from R&B in his swanky new song and video

LP Entertainment

1920s-era glamour, rooftop views and cozy conversations by the fire: Those are just a few of the vibes Hunter Hayes gives off in the music video for his newest song, “If You Change Your Mind.”

The singer wanted the music video to be “Gatsby-esque,” he tells CMT, who premiered the clip. That lavish decor is an appropriate visual accompaniment for the song’s “grand moments of orchestral elements, paired with its secret moments of vulnerability,” Hunter says.



Sultry and R&B-inflected, “If You Change Your Mind” is a flirty ode to a love interest who’s leaving. Though the relationship may be over, Hunter’s holding the door open for his ex, making it clear that he’s ready for round two anytime.



The new song follows Hunter’s January single, “The One That Got Away.” Both songs will be included on the track list of Red Sky (Part II), Hunter’s upcoming fifth studio album.





By Carena Liptak

