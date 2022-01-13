“If I Was a Cowboy”: Miranda Lambert’s music video is a tip of the hat to her Texas roots

ABC

Miranda Lambert headed to rural Texas to film alongside real-life cowboys for the music video of her new single, “If I Was a Cowboy.”

It’s a rugged, convincing portrayal of life out on the Plains, with shots of the singer galloping on horseback across an open field, riding through a Western town and gathering around a fire with her fellow cowboys after nightfall.

The action culminates in a crowded saloon after a poker game goes awry, with one cowboy drawing his gun on another. Miranda looks on from the sidelines, sharing a drink with a rare fellow cowgirl.

“If I Was a Cowboy” first hit country radio airwaves last fall. Appropriately enough, the singer was also recently inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

It’s one of two homages Miranda’s recently paid to her Texas roots, the other being her The Marfa Tapes, an acoustic collection with fellow Lone Star state natives Jon Randall and Jack Ingram. That project is nominated for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.