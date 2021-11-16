“I think we got us a good one”: Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson collaborate on “Never Say Never”

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson are vowing to “Never Say Never” in their new collaboration.

The hitmakers are teaming up for a fiery new song that finds two people who can’t stay apart. It’s set for release on Thursday.

Cole and Lainey teased the song in a humorous video wherein they trade questions about things they would “never” do, whether it’s switching hats, Cole wearing a pair of Lainey’s bell bottoms, or Lainey accepting his offer of a White Claw, instead presenting two cans of Loud Lemon.

“Cole, what you say we do a song together?” Lainey asks, with Cole replying, “I’d never say never with you.” The two cast a deadpan look at the camera that leads into a teaser of the song, with them singing, “I never say never with you/I end up together with you/It’s hell and it’s heaven with you baby.”

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this one. @laineywilson LET’S GO,” Cole proclaims in the caption.

“@coleswindell, I think we got us a good one. Super excited to share this one with y’all on Thursday!” remarks Lainey.

The “Never Say Never” collaboration follows Cole’s most recent #1 hit, “Single Saturday Night,” and Lainey’s first #1 single in 2021 with “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

