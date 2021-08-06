“I speak up about things I care about”: Miranda Lambert voices her support for the LGBTQ+ community

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars 2019 Tour

Miranda Lambert dropped the music video for her first-ever dance remix earlier this week, recasting her song “Tequila Does” as a fun, rainbow-studded, Pride-themed trailer park party.

The singer brought that vision to life with help from her brother Luke, his husband Marc, and a host of members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Now, in a new interview with GLAAD, Miranda says that she strives to keep learning and keep advocating for equality.

“I do think we are in a moment of change, and I have so much to learn,” the singer says. “…Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don’t see why those worlds can’t mesh.”

Miranda supports equality for all people just as she supports fair treatment for animals, she goes on to say, pointing to her longstanding commitment to supporting shelter pets through her MuttNation Foundation.

“I speak up about things I care about!” the singer adds. “If I can be a part of this change in any way…I always want to do that.”

The Telemitry Remix of “Tequila Does” is out now. The original version of the song appears on Miranda’s Wildcard album, which she released in 2019.

