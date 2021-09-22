‘I Found A Creepy Doll In My Wall & She Claims She Killed A Family’

A new homeowner in the U.K. discovered an old rag doll behind a wall, which is terrifying enough. But it gets worse. It also had a note, where the doll introduced itself as Emily . . . said it killed the original owners . . . and ended with “I hope you have knives . . . sleep well.” The doll was found in an area that was recently renovated . . . so he thinks it was just planted in there a few years ago as a joke.

Admit it. You’d totally hide a creepy doll in a wall, wouldn’t you? Huge thanks to Rebecca Harbert for sending this one to #HauntedAF! https://t.co/WkWjzMcBTX — HauntedAF (@hauntedafpod) September 21, 2021