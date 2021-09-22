Remy & Kasey

‘I Found A Creepy Doll In My Wall & She Claims She Killed A Family’

A new homeowner in the U.K. discovered an old rag doll behind a wall, which is terrifying enough.  But it gets worse.  It also had a note, where the doll introduced itself as Emily . . . said it killed the original owners . . . and ended with “I hope you have knives . . . sleep well.” The doll was found in an area that was recently renovated . . . so he thinks it was just planted in there a few years ago as a joke.