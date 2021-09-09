“I am so honored”: Carly Pearce reacts to CMA nominations

Allister Ann

Carly Pearce has crossed a major career threshold with her two nominations at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Carly is nominated for the first time for Female Vocalist of the Year, alongside Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett and Ashley McBryde.

She’s also a first-time nominee for the coveted Album of the Year award for her critically acclaimed 29. Carly’s the only woman in nominated the category, a point she acknowledged in a celebratory post after the nominations were unveiled.

“ALBUM OF THE YEAR NOMINEE. To see 29 recognized like this, it blows me away,” she writes on Twitter. “To be the only woman in the category, well, that speaks to the hunger people have for real life… even when it’s the tough stuff.”

“To be included this year with so many incredible peers and vocalists makes me feel like people can hear the truth I try to carry in my voice. I am so honored,” she adds of her Female Vocalist of the Year nod.

Carly took home her first CMA win in 2020 for Musical Event of the Year for “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” featuring Lee Brice.

The CMA Awards air on November 10 on ABC.

