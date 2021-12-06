“I am so excited”: Cole Swindell announces 2022 Down to the Bar Tour

Warner Music Nashville

Cole Swindell is heading Down to the Bar on his 2022 tour.

On Monday, the hitmaker unveiled dates for the Down to the Bar Tour that kicks off February 17 in Illinois and continues through April 3, when it wraps in New Hampshire.

Along the way, Cole will make stops in his home state of Georgia, in addition to Spokane, Washington, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and more. “After a Few” singer Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke, who collaborated with Jimmie Allen on “Good Goodbye,” will open for Cole.

“I am so excited to kick off 2022 back on the road with a headlining tour. I’ve been big fans of Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke for a while now so to be able to get them for this tour is exciting,” Cole says, hinting, “The fans are going to be in for a lot of surprises on this tour! It will be hard to top 2021, but getting this tour out there already has me excited for the new year.”

Cole recently dropped his new single, “Never Say Never,” a duet with Lainey Wilson. It follows his latest #1 hit, “Single Saturday Night,” that topped the charts in 2020. Cole’s also set to perform on New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, airing on CBS on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday.

