How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Scotty McCreery’s approach on ﻿’Same Truck’

Scotty McCreery had most of his new album, Same Truck, completed before the COVID-19 pandemic altered life in 2020. But the forced downtime allowed him to see the project from a new vantage point.

In an interview with People, the American Idol winner shares that the album previously consisted of songs penned by other songwriters. But being at home allowed him to tap into his own well of songwriting, with 10 of the 12 songs co-written by him, including current single, “You Time.”

“I had a lot of outside cuts actually the first time around. But then the world shut down and I had nothing but time to sit there and pick up a guitar and strum ideas and write songs,” he explains. “Faith is something I lean on daily. I’ve definitely had to lean on it a lot in the last year and a half, with the craziness of the world.”

“You Time,” inspired by Scotty’s wife, Gabi,” is inching its way toward the #1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

