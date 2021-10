Hot dog-flavored CANDY CANES are here. And they look exactly like normal candy canes. The novelty candy company Archie McPhee is selling six-packs of them for $6.50. They’ve been selling odd candy cane flavors for a while now. Their other flavors include bacon, sardines, ketchup, kale, pickles, pizza, and mac-and-cheese.

