“Hopefully people…understand that we are humans”: Carly Pearce opens up about her split from Michael Ray

Three months after filing for divorce from husband Michael Ray in June, Carly Pearce is beginning to open up publicly about their split.

“Hopefully, people respect us enough to understand that we are humans and I certainly didn’t get married to get divorced,” Carly points out during a recent interview with ET Canada. “Things happen, and I think it’s just something that has to stay between the two of us.”

In fact, the singer says that the challenges she’s faced in her personal life lately have made her even more appreciative of life’s imperfections.

“It’s so easy to look at artists, like myself or whoever, and think their lives are perfect. That’s just not a reality for any of us,” she goes on to say. “I think when you go through a lot of changes in any aspect of your life, you kind of realize that imperfections are kind of what make us all ourselves.”

As for what she’s learned about herself through the difficult divorce process? “I’m way stronger than I thought,” says Carly.



It’s tempting to look for glimpses of Carly’s personal life in the lyrics of her new single, “Next Girl,” a breakup anthem with a ‘90s flair that offers words of warning and support to the next love interest that comes into her ex’s life.



“If you listen to any of my music and listen to the stories and the way I tell my stories through songs, I think that’s always been a huge part of it for me — being honest and being authentic,” explains Carly. “This new music in ‘Next Girl’ is no different than that.”

