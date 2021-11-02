“Honored and excited”: Carly Pearce performing national anthem at the World Series tonight

Larry McCormack/ABC

Carly Pearce has booked a major gig.

The “Every Little Thing” singer has been tapped to perform the national anthem at game six of the World Series tonight. Carly will perform before the Atlanta Braves face off against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Her performance airs at 7:55 p.m. ET before the game begins at 8:09 p.m. ET on FOX.

“Honored and excited to have been asked to perform the National Anthem ahead of tomorrow’s @MLB#WorldSeries Game,” Carly wrote on Twitter Monday night.

Georgia natives Zac Brown and Lauren Alaina recently performed the national anthem during the World Series. The Braves are currently leading the series 3-2.

