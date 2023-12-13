Zachary Mann is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

My husband Zach is combat veteran. He served with 1st CAV in Texas and in Iraq and he will always be our hero. He now owns his own gunsmithing business to help inform others and keep them safe

Zachary was nominated by Salina Mann

Zachary wanted to hear Beer Money by Kip Moore

