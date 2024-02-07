Zach Fillback is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Zach is a U.S soldier in the Army. He’s graduating high-school at Gillespie high-school in May 2024. He has served in the military since he was in 11th grade and graduated basic training in 2023 at Fort Moore, Georgia. He is also graduating his labors union school in May 2024 as well. He wrestled 4 years for Mount Olive and played 3 years of football for Gillespie

Zach was nominated by Brittany Fillback

Zach wanted to hear Indian Outlaw by Tim McGraw

