William Essenpreis is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Wil is a volunteer for Granfork Fire Department. He is a previous volunteer for Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire Department. He is also an EMT for Rural Med Ambulance Service. He is a kind guy with a big heart. He is following in his late father’s Kirk footsteps, who was a retired fire chief and Kirk was so proud of him. William would do anything to help anyone. When he isn’t out serving the community through work or volunteer work he is busy helping various people every day. He is a busy man with a heart like no other

William was nominated by Kalene Kovarik

William wanted to hear Beer Never Broke My Heart by Luke Combs

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com