Weston Mathany is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Weston is a fireman for Columbia Volunteer Fire Department in Columbia, Illinois. He has served for over 20 years and has been a captain for 15+ of those years. Also, he leads the fire prevention district that goes to schools and businesses stressing the importance of fire safety while educating about it. He lives up to all of his titles (husband, father, friend, etc.) and would do anything to see people around him succeed. I am truly blessed to call him Dad

Weston was nominated by Grant Mathany

Weston wanted to hear Should’ve Been a Cowboy by Toby Keith

