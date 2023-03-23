Wendy Halliday is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Wendy teaches children who don’t work well in a traditional environment. They have hurdles to overcome on both a personal and educational level and she is able to help them achieve their goals

Wendy was nominated by Emily Halliday

Wendy wanted to hear John Deere Green by Joe Diffie

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com