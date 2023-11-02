Vincent Kemp is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Vince is our DON (Director of Nursing) at Teal Lake Assisted Living. Vince just had open heart surgery at the beginning of this year, and even through he was laid up for a while, he would still answer his phone if we needed him to answer a small question or whatever it might be. Vince is there whether you need to talk to him about work or not work related things

Vincent was nominated by Kayla Lewis

Vincent wanted to hear Fishin’ in the Dark by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

