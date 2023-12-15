Victoria Suerig is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Victoria has been a volunteer firefighter for almost 8 years as well as being a certified EMT and going to school to be a Paramedic at the moment. I’ve known Victoria for close to 12 years now and she is such a dedicated person to everything she loves and is passionate about life. She was the reason I was able to get through EMT school myself and if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be where I am today. She is one of the reasons I keep going. She grew up in a firefighting family. Her mom and dad both have been firefighters for the past 20 plus years and she kept it going in the family and is succeeding so so well at it. The care and passion for people she has is out of this world. The way she wants the best for people and will push them to do their best is amazing

Victoria was nominated by Sam Kleekamp

Victoria wanted to hear Burn It Down by Parker McCollum

