Victoria Baue is today’s Hometown Hero!!!
Tori is a Paramedic/ Dispatcher for MedStar Ambulance. She comes from a family of people who try and do better things for their communities. She has served St. Clair and Randolph County as a Paramedic and is currently in the dispatch center in Sparta. She is a superhero in our family as she has a 1 year son
Tori was nominated by Haydon Baue
Tori wanted to hear You Proof by Morgan Wallen
