Valerie Wombacher is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

Brought to you by Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation … for heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com

Valerie has worked in a hospital pharmacy for over 40 years. Unlike other jobs, there are no holidays as the hospital doesn’t close. Also, during the pandemic she still went to work and took all the precautions not to possibly bring it home and is now still doing that with all the sickness going on

Valerie was nominated by Dean Wombacher

Valerie wanted to hear I Go Back by Kenny Chesney

92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Services

Nominate a healthcare worker, teacher, military member, first responder, or anyone who goes above and beyond in our community. Your hometown hero could become a part of our hometown heroes team!

Click HERE to recognize that person in your life and tell us a little about them! Then we’ll honor them on air, online, give them a commemorative t-shirt, and play one of their favorite songs!

Brought to you by 92.3 WIL and Air Comfort Service Heating, Cooling & Insulation. For heating services and repairs, visit aircomfortservice.com