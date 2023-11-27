Valerie Lee is today’s Hometown Hero!!!

After 20 years of volunteering at another organization, Valerie started her own 501c3 charitable organization named Second Hand Heros (yes, she knows Heros is spelled incorrectly so ask her to tell you the story, it’s funny!) Second Hand Heros is a store where anyone who has fallen on hard times may shop…and everything is free. The store has clothing for all ages from newborn through adult, kitchen items (pots, pans, utensils, dishes, etc) household goods such as lights and decor, shoes, toys, food, diapers, formula, hygiene products…basically everything but furniture (but only because there’s no room for it.). She also holds special events where kids attending homecoming and prom can get free formal wear, jewelry and shoes, has a “Hit chocolate with Santa” event for the kids, and distributes Thanksgiving food baskets and Christmas toys for children. Valerie does not apply for grants because she doesn’t want to restrict the services. She believes it’s important to help anyone in need, whether they live in Jefferson County or elsewhere. She also doesn’t have income requirements because she understands there are a lot of people who have jobs but are still struggling to support their family. No questions are asked and everyone who walks through the door is greeted with a warm smile and treated with the utmost respect. Every item donated from shoes to formal gowns are inspected by her and her volunteers and anything not in good enough condition is recycled (yay for keeping tons of things out of landfills each year!) Valerie, her husband Kevin, and a handful of volunteers run the store. No one gets paid, including Valerie and Kevin! Valerie is disabled, but continues to pour her heart and soul into helping others, never tooting her own horn or asking anything in return. She is the kindest, most caring, selfless person I have ever met and I’m honored to be her friend! I sincerely hope you choose her as a Hometown Hero, because she has been one to so many people

Valerie was nominated by Tanya Moder

Valerie wanted to hear Humble and Kind by Tim McGraw

